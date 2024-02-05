Partial list of Grammy Award winners

Partial list of winners of the 66th edition of the Grammy Awards, awarded on Sunday in Los Angeles by the Recording Academy.

— Composer of the year: Theron Thomas.

— Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Ghost in the Machine,” SZA with Phoebe Bridgers.

— Best traditional pop vocal album: “Bewitched”, Laufey.

— Best dance/electronic music album: “Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)”, Fred again…

— Best dance/electronic music recording: “Rumble”, Skrillex, Fred again… and Flowdan.

— Best Rock Album: “This Is Why,” Paramore.

— Best alternative music album: “The Record”, boygenius.

— Best progressive R&B album: “SOS”, SZA.

— Best R&B Album: “Jaguar II,” Victoria Monét.

— Best rap album: “Michael”, Killer Mike.

— Mejor álbum Folk: “Joni Mitchell At Newport (Live)”, Joni Mitchell.

— Best jazz vocal album: “How Love Begins”, Nicole Zuraitis.

— Mejor álbum de jazz instrumental: “The Winds of Change”, Billy Childs.

— Best Latin jazz album: “El arte del bolero Vol. 2”, Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo.

— Best Gospel Album: “All Things New: Live in Orlando,” Tye Tribbett.

— Best contemporary Christian music album: “Church Clothes 4”, Lecrae.

— Best Latin pop album: “X Mi (Vol 1)”, Gaby Moreno.

— Best Rock or Latin Alternative Music Album (tie): “Daily Life”, Juanes; “Of all the flowers”, Natalia Lafourcade.

— Best album of regional Mexican music (including Tejano): “GÉNESIS”, Peso Pluma.

— Best Tropical Latin Album: “Siembra: 45th Anniversary (Live at the Coliseum of Puerto Rico, May 14, 2022)”, Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta.

— Best reggae album: “Colors of Royal”, Julian Marley and Antaeus.

—Best global music album: “This Moment”, Shakti.

— Best performance of African music: “Water”, Tyla.

— Best Poetry Declamation Album: “The Light Inside”, J. Ivy.

— Best Comedy Album: “What’s in a Name?”, Dave Chappelle.

— Best soundtrack compiled for an audiovisual medium: “Barbie The Album”, various artists.

— Best song composed for an audiovisual medium: “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie.”

— Best soundtrack for an audiovisual medium: “Oppenheimer”, Ludwig Göransson.

— Producer of the year, non-classical: Jack Antonoff.

— Mejor video musical: “I’m Only Sleeping”.

— Best musical film: “Moonage Daydream.”

Source: AP