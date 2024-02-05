Miami will host seven games of the 2026 World Cup

FIFA announced this Sunday how the 2026 World Cup games, which will be organized jointly by Canada, Mexico and the United States, will be distributed. In Miami The team that finishes third will be known.

The city of the sun, in addition to hosting the match for the honor on July 18, 2026, will also receive six other commitments.

In the group stage, Hard Rock Stadium will have four matches. One more in the second round, to later play one of the quarterfinal matches on that stage.

The MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jerseyhome of the NFL’s New York Jets and Giants, will host the final, while Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca has been confirmed as the venue for the opening game on Thursday, June 11, 2026, becoming the first stadium to host three opening matches of this competition.

The third place game will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami (Florida), a city that has been experiencing soccer fever since the arrival of Lionel Messi last year.

The Argentine superstar of Inter Miami36 years old, has not closed the door to participating in a sixth world in 2026.