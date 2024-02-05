Woman takes “relaxing swim” in pool during Miami tornado

A woman defied the climatic adversities and decided to enjoy a relaxing swim in a pool while a violent tornado hit Miami this Sunday.

The unusual video was shared on Instagram Stories by Jimena Lavergne. To date, the identity of the adventurous bather whose life may have been in danger is unknown.

Instagram Story Jimena Lavergne

The passage of the tornado, through different areas of the city, was recorded by users who shared the images on social networks.

The sequences show the force of the tornado circulating between the skyscrapers of the City of the Sun, submerged under an overcast sky and continuous rain.

Scenes of the meteorological phenomenon were also broadcast from the Live Style Miami Instagram account, highlighting the strength of the wind and rain that made visibility between the buildings difficult.

In southern Florida, some damage was reported due to fallen trees, damaged housing structures and other material damage.

Despite the authorities’ recommendations to the population to seek refuge in safe places away from windows, there were those who decided to face the natural event with an indomitable philosophy of life.

Rain and storms are expected to persist in South Florida this Monday, although with less intensity.