Find out if your partner is cheating on you on WhatsApp with this simple trick

Romantic relationships in the digital age are increasingly influenced by technology, and WhatsApp It has become an essential tool for couples communication.

However, the use of this application can generate insecurities in people, especially with regard to the privacy and the possibility of their partners deleting compromising conversations.

Deleting conversations on WhatsApp can be considered a suspicious act, which in turn can increase the chances of insecurities and mistrust in the relationship. However, there is a way to find out if your partner deletes WhatsApp conversations without having to download an external program or extension of dubious origin.

Find out if your partner is hiding something

Conversations can be hidden.



WhatsApp, the aforementioned instant messaging platform, stores certain data that can help you find out if your partner is hiding something from you. To access this information, you need to obtain mobile device access and to your partner’s instant messaging account.

However, it is important that you request their permission beforehand and that you do not review their conversations without their consent. If you want to find out if your partner is hiding something from you, you can enter the “archived” folder. Discover the function of preserved messages in WhatsApp.

The Truth News informs you this folder is used to separate chats that no longer have activity, but it can also be used to remove a conversation from the main interface. Check if you find any unknown contacts at the top of this folder.

Note that this folder can also be set to disappear from its normal position and be pinned to the bottom of the chat list. Therefore, although the revision of this folder can give you clues Whether your partner is deleting compromising conversations doesn’t necessarily guarantee 100% accuracy.

How to download WhatsApp?

WhatsApp is available on Android and iOS.



Open your mobile device’s app store (Google Play Store on Android, App Store on iOS).

In the search bar, type “WhatsApp” and press “Search”.

Select “WhatsApp Messenger” in the search results.

Click “Download” or “Install” to start the download.

Wait for the download to complete, and then open the app.

Follow the onscreen instructions to verify your phone number and set up your profile.

