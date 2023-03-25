Find out who is the doctor who takes care of Lula’s health | metropolises

“Where Lula is, I am too. It’s very easy to find me”, jokes the doctor Ana Helena Germoglio. The 42-year-old infectologist assumed, on January 1, the position of “general coordinator of the Health team of the Presidency of the Republic”.

In practice, Ana Helena’s main mission is to take care of the health of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), which includes accompanying him on all national and international trips.

The invitation to assume the role came from the orthopedist Cléber Ferreira, official doctor of the Presidency of the Republic in the two previous governments of Lula.

“It was an irresistible invitation. I never envisioned this position, but for anyone, serving President Lula is a unique opportunity.” Ana Helena Germoglio

Education and career

Born in João Pessoa, Ana Helena graduated in medicine from the Federal University of Paraíba (UFPB) in 2005, and came to Brasília in the same year to do a residency at the University of Brasília (UnB). Since then, the federal capital has been her main address.

Before joining the president’s team, the doctor worked at Hospital Alvorada, Hospital Regional da Asa Norte (Hran) and worked as a graduate professor at a private college in the Federal District.

In the most critical period of the pandemic, Ana Helena was at Hran, the first reference hospital for Covid in DF. She was one of those responsible for attending the most serious cases of the disease. Then, she was asked to work at the Specialized Center for Infectious Diseases (Cedin).

Owner of an easy and clear language, she also stood out in the pandemic for explaining in a simple way – whether in the communication vehicles or in her social media – the most important research coming out about the coronavirus.

Reference

Her mother, Helena Germoglio, who is also an infectologist and was her professor at UFPB, is one of her main references. “My mother was always my role model,” she says.

full time job

As the personal doctor of the President of the Republic, Ana Helena needs to be available full time to attend to any complications. She works daily at the Planalto Palace.

“I am always following the president. I am always on standby in case of any need. The less he needs, the better for all of us”, highlights the infectologist.

Pneumonia

Lula was supposed to leave for China this Saturday (3/24), but had to postpone the trip after being diagnosed with mild pneumonia on Thursday night (3/23). The suggestion for him to go to Sírio Libanês for tests before traveling was hers.

“Pneumonia needs to be controlled so he can board, and that’s what we’re doing”, says Ana Helena, who doesn’t give details about the health of the illustrious patient. The doctor has been making daily visits to the president to assess the condition and will be one of the members of the entourage that will go to China.

