Finnish-Swedish owner of big club? Thomas Zilliacus wants to buy Manchester United

Will there be a Finnish-Swedish owner in one of the world’s biggest football clubs? Thomas Zilliacus has made an offer to buy the club. “I have been a supporter of the club since childhood,” says the businessman to Yle Sporten.

Thomas Zilliacus announces that he has submitted an offer for Manchester United, a major English football club. The Finnish-Swedish businessman has made his offer via two companies he owns.

With the possible deal, Zilliacus wants to counteract the development, which according to him has led the big clubs further away from the supporters.

– I think the current owners, the Glazer family, would like to go down in the history books as the ones who gave Manchester United back to the fans, Thomas Zilliacus told Yle Sporten.

– I myself have liked Manchester United since I saw them play at the Olympic Stadium as a boy.

In the model that Zilliacus and an investor group he is assembling would apply, half the club is owned by the supporters and they get to participate in all major decisions.

The offer was submitted on Wednesday and according to Zilliacus, it is likely that a decision will be made within the next few weeks.

