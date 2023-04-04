First Case of Plant Fungus Infection | metropolises

For the first time in history, the case of an infection in humans caused by the plant fungus was documented. Chondrostereum purpureum. The pathogen is responsible for triggering silverleaf disease in plants in the rose family, and it can be fatal to vegetables if not treated quickly.

The study, published March 15 in the journal Medical Mycology Case Reportsreports the case of a 61-year-old Indian mycologist who contracted the fungus and developed severe silver leaf disease in the throat — the situation is considered rare, and provides an example of pathogens jumping between biological kingdoms.

“This case highlights the potential of plant fungi to cause disease in humans and emphasizes the importance of molecular techniques to identify fungal species,” points out the study carried out in India.

The patient had cough, hoarse voice, fatigue and difficulty swallowing. A CT scan of her neck revealed a pus-filled pocket next to her windpipe. However, laboratory tests did not indicate the presence of any worrisome bacteria.

The doctors decided to use a special fungal staining technique that revealed the existence of hyphae, long root-like filaments.

The infection that affects the Indian mycologist, however, did not resemble any of the more common ones, which led specialists to seek advice from a reference and research center for fungi of the World Health Organization (WHO). They then identified the pathogen’s DNA.

The patient could not remember having worked with the particular species recently. His fieldwork brought him into contact with decaying material and other plant fungi, which may explain the source of the infection.

For pathogens of any variety to nest inside a host and start replicating, they need a medium that guarantees the right nutrients and ways to defend themselves. It is therefore extremely rare for a fungus adapted to thread its hyphae through leaves and stems to succeed in doing the same inside the human body.

Fungal diseases are not that rare in humans, however, of the millions of known fungal species, only a few hundred are capable of causing harm to humans. Ringworm, athlete’s foot and candidiasis are examples of pathologies caused by microorganisms.

In people with compromised immune systems, it may happen that fungi that feed on decaying vegetation, such as Aspergillus species, infect the human body.

amazing case

The study reports that the patient’s immune system was fully functioning, with no indication of immunosuppressive drugs, HIV, diabetes or any type of chronic disease, which makes the case even more surprising.

The researchers acknowledge that science focuses more on superbug species and new viruses emerging in animal populations, but rarely pays attention to plant diseases in humans.

Fortunately, in this case, regular drainage of the ulcer and two months of using a common antifungal did the trick. After two years of check-ups, the patient was still doing well, with no signs of recurrence of the infection.

According to the study, it is unlikely that an explanation can be found for why such an unusual infection managed to take root in a human’s throat.

