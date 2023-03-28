Flea market in the Waldstadion Feldkirch

1. Sparkasse FC BW Feldkirch Sporting goods flea market – a second chance for sportswear

Saturday, 01.04.2023 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Waldstadion Feldkirch clubhouse

Do you have football shoes, sneakers, short pants, long pants, jerseys, training shirts, tracksuits or just jackets/pants, used by your children that are in good condition, and much more and have you wanted to get rid of these things for a long time? Then we would be happy to bring them to Sparkasse FC BW Feldkirch.

We sell the sporting goods at our flea market at reasonable prices. Half of the proceeds will benefit the offspring and the other half will be donated to a charitable organization.

A clear (5-fold win) win-win-win-win-win situation:

the closet/cellar/attic in your home is a little emptier again

the sportswear is reused sustainably

Families can buy cheap sports gear

the BW offspring gets a sponsorship

an aid organization receives a donation

So let’s go. Search/find old sports gear and bring it!

Submission: when and where?

In the clubhouse in the Waldstadion Feldkirch

Thursday 03/23, Thursday 03/30, Friday 03/31/2023

Always from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m

We look forward to seeing you and your sports clothes!!