Flight attendants protest for better salaries at airports

WASHINGTON — Three unions representing flight attendants at major airlines are picketing and holding rallies at 30 airports across the United States on Tuesday to demand new contracts and pay increases.

Aides are furious that pilots got big raises last year, while they continue to work for salaries that in some cases have remained the same for years.

They maintain that they have not received rewards for their work during the pandemic and for being responsible for the safety of passengers.

The unions describe the measure as a “national day of protest”, not a strike.

Under federal law it is difficult for aviation unions to conduct legal strikes, which can be delayed or blocked by mediators, the president or Congress. The mediators have already rejected a request from the assistants of American Airlines to start the countdown towards a strike; The union plans to file the request again next month.

Tuesday’s protests were organized by the Association of Flight Attendants, which represents crews at United Airlines and other companies; the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, American Airlines; and the Carriers Union, which represents the crews of Southwest Airlines and others.

Source: With information from AFP