Former president of Bolivia speaks out about attack on the Supreme Court of Colombia

PEACE. The former president of Bolivia Jorge Tuto Quiroga considers the attack on the Supreme Court of Justice of Colombia very worrying and describes the OAS letter as a “gross” error, condemning the alleged threats to interrupt the constitutional mandate of President Petro. “I think he wins the award for the most inappropriate and out-of-tune statement of the year,” stressed the former Bolivian president.

He indicated that these violent events against the Colombian Supreme Court last Thursday, February 8, bring to mind fateful events such as the assault on the Palace of Justice by the M-19 guerrilla in 1985, which left a balance of nearly 100 deaths among magistrates, soldiers, police, civilians and guerrillas.

He regretted that the judges, independent arbitrators not subject to any pressure, put their lives at risk to follow a constitutional process in accordance with the prerogatives of Colombia’s Magna Carta, such as the appointment of a new attorney general.

Likewise, the former Bolivian president rejected the statement from the Organization of American States (OAS), signed by its secretary general Luis Almagro, where he expressed his support for President Gustavo Petro, who denounced an alleged institutional breakdown that seeks to remove him from office.

Almagro in the document urges all political actors and state institutions in Colombia to act in accordance with democratic principles. He emphasizes the importance of guaranteeing constitutional governability to elected authorities, as well as respect for the political rights of both the representatives and the population that elected them.

Quiroga described the OAS letter as a “gross” error. “I think he wins the award for the most inappropriate and out-of-tune statement of the year,” he stressed. He also said that it is incomprehensible that this official statement came out, prior to the situation that arose in which groups affiliated with President Petro attacked the Supreme Court of Justice of Colombia.

“If anyone should be extremely meticulous in taking care of the physical security, even personally, of the magistrates and the Palace of Justice, it is Petro because of the history of M-19 and what happened in 1985,” said the former president of Bolivia.

He added that President Petro must thank the Colombian justice system when they enabled him to take office as mayor of Bogotá, with the intervention of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, which ruled respect for his political rights, because an administrative measure by The Attorney General’s Office cannot remove a democratically and popularly elected official from office.

“That is why we ask Petro to demand exactly the same for María Corina Machado, the authorization she obtained from the Inter-American Court of Human Rights and the Colombian justice system, respect for her political rights, when she was mayor of Bogotá.”

On the other hand, Quiroga stressed that the clarification made by Luis Almagro was inappropriate, who after the rejection and strong criticism he received for the statement on the situation in Colombia and the allegations of a coup d’état denounced by President Petro, published a message asking for respect for the autonomy of the judiciary.

“It was not understood, it was inopportune and misguided. I hope the Secretary General maintains balance, listens to all parties and does not echo bombastic denunciations of political situations, of coups d’état that do not exist.”

Finally he told President Petro that in Colombia there has never been a coup d’état and in democracy constitutional succession is respected. “If she believes that the vice president of Colombia Francia Márquez, she wants to hit him by denouncing her.”

“If you are nervous or paranoid about Francia Márquez, make them explicit, otherwise do not harm what has always been the constitutional and exemplary democracy of Colombia, because you are harming your own legitimacy and investiture as head.” of State,” Quiroga concluded.

