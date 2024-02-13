They ask Borrell to comment on the arrest of the activist in Venezuela

MADRID.- The Popular Party of Spain, requested the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy, Joseph Borrell respond to the arrest of activist Rocío San Miguel and her family, detained by the regime Venezuela accused of alleged crimes of “treason, conspiracy and terrorism.”

MEP Leopoldo López Gil – father of former political prisoner and opposition leader Leopoldo López – asked the head of European diplomacy for “urgent actions” in the face of “the forced disappearance” of four Spanish citizens, pointing out that the EU must know their whereabouts and demand their release. on freedom.

“We are observing a systematic modus operandi of the Venezuelan regime of using hostages as bargaining chips for the relief of sanctions,” denounced López Gil.

The Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office, in the hands of the dictatorship, accused San Miguel of an alleged plan to attack Nicolás Maduro, for which it requests that Justice keep the activist in provisional detention. San Miguel’s legal team reported that five other relatives were also detained.

For its part, the Organization of American States (OAS) assured that the case of the Spanish-Venezuelan activist is an “unjustifiable outrage” and is another episode of “criminalization” of Human Rights defenders.”

Also, the organization Human Rights expressed its concern about the arbitrary detention and forced disappearance of the human rights defender.

Through the X social network account, @UNHumanRights urged the Venezuelan regime to release the activist and respect the due right to legal defense.

“We follow with deep concern the detention of human rights defender Rocío San Miguel. Her whereabouts remain unknown, which could qualify her detention as a forced disappearance. We urge her immediate release and respect for her right to legal defense.”

Source: With information from EUROPA PRESS