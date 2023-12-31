Djokovic wins a duel for Serbia

PERTH-. Novak Djokovic he returned triumphant a decade later to Perth and led the 2-1 victory of Serbia against China on Sunday in the United Cup .

Djokovic, playing in the Australian city for the first time since the 2013 Hopman Cup, beat Zhang Zhizhen 6-3, 6-2 and then teamed up with Olga Danilovi to win the decisive doubles match 6-4, 1-6, 10-6 against Zheng Quinwen and Zhang in Group E.

Zheng, who beat Marketa Vondrousova in the Cup opener, tied the matchup at 1-1 by beating Danilovi 6-4, 6-2.

“It’s incredible to be back in Perth,” said Djokovic. “New Year’s is in a few hours so I really appreciate you coming and being able to celebrate New Year’s Eve with us on the court. It’s been 10 years since I’ve been to Perth and this is one of the nicest arenas, inside and out, I’ve ever played in.”

Djokovic admitted he felt a little rusty at the start of the match against Zhang and “a little out of rhythm” because he hadn’t played in more than a month.

China crushed the Czech Republic 3-0 in their first match, but after Sunday’s victory Serbia has a chance to advance.

Earlier, former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez led Canada to a 2-1 victory over Chile in their first matchup.

Fernandez beat Daniela Seguel 6-3, 6-2 before Nicolás Jarry leveled the Group B clash by disposing of Steven Diez in straight sets in Sydney. Diez replaced Felix Auger-Aliassime, who rested due to minor knee discomfort.

Fernandez and Diez achieved the final point in the mixed doubles match against Seguel and Tomás Barrios Vera by winning 7-5, 4-6, 10-8.

“I’m very happy with how I played,” said Fernandez, world number 35, after her 73-minute clash against Seguel. “It wasn’t the best game because it’s the first one I’ve played this season, the nerves, but I’m very happy with the way I managed it.”

In Perth, the British Katie Boulter surprised Jessica Pegula, 5th in the WTA rankings, with a comeback that earned her a 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 victory in a Group C match that lasted almost three hours.

The Americans evened the duel thanks to the victory of Taylor Fritz (10th) over Cameron Norrie 7-6 (5), 6-4, before Pegula and Fritz joined forces to overcome Boulter and Neal Skupski 1-6, 7- 6 (4), 10-7 and decide the tie on the side of the defending champions.

The United States will advance to the quarterfinals if it wins its final match against Australia. All three countries have a chance to qualify if the Australians win.

Source: AP