Flights to Algeria: Toulouse airport unveils its 2023 summer schedule

As the summer season approaches, Algerian travellers, but also members of the diaspora, are rushing to get their tickets and take advantage of the advantages offered by booking your flight in advance. As for airlines and airports, it is high time to unveil the novelties for summer 2023.

This is the case of Toulouse airport, which has decided to draw up the list of destinations planned by airlines for the summer of 2023. Indeed, in a new press release, it reveals its new summer program.

Summer is coming and it’s time to prepare for it! 😎 Bologna, Montreal, Doha, Florence or even Paphos… with 86 direct flight destinations including 11 new ones, the hardest part will be choosing! ✈️ 🌍 👉 Program and tickets: pic.twitter.com/ormbMoi2LS — Toulouse Airport (@aeroport_tls) March 26, 2023

Toulouse airport: what is the air program to Algeria?

For the summer of 2023, Toulouse airport has 86 direct flight destinations with 11 new ones. To Algeria, this airport enclosure has many flights. These will be shared between the two airlines, Air Algérie and Air France.

In this wake, Toulouse airport will be served with six flights per week departing from Houari Boumediene international airport. And this, in particular, every Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from June until September 2023.

Another Algerian airport, served from the city of Toulouse, is that of Oran. The two companies, Air Algérie and Air France, will serve the city of Oran during the summer with seven flights per week. To Constantine, Air Algérie plans to operate one flight per week from Toulouse airport.

What about the Metz airport program?

Another French airport that has previously posted its summer schedule is Metz. The program of the latter, displays a strengthening of the links between this city and Algeria. In particular, from the national airline, Air Algérie.

Indeed, Air Algérie plans to strengthen its capacity to Metz by adding a new flight departing from each of the cities of Algiers and Constantine. On the Metz – Oran line, the national airline plans to serve one connection per week during the summer of 2023.

| ON THE SAME TOPIC :

>> Air Algérie flights from Metz: reinforcement of the program for summer 2023

>> France – Algeria flights: ASL Airlines launches new promotions for summer 2023