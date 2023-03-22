Florence de Soultrait: who is Arthur, her husband?

Florence de Soultrait presents the 12.45 and the 19.45 of M6 alternating with Dominique Tenza. Discreet about her private life, the journalist spins the perfect love with Arthur de Soultrait. Focus on this successful entrepreneur.
Florence de Soultrait is one of the M6 journalists to follow. joker at 12.45 and at 19.45 during holidays of Dominique Tenzathe 33-year-old young woman also works as a reporter for the channel’s news outlets. A demanding job that can have repercussions on those around you and in particular, on her husband Arthur de Soultrait. “It sometimes interferes with my personal life. But my husband understands because he is a passionate entrepreneur” she confided in an interview with Tele-Leisure. On July 29, 2021, the one who has already replaced Ophélie Meunier at the head of Restricted zone and who remains rather discreet about his private life said yes to the aristocrat Arthur de Soultrait, during a sumptuous ceremony in Gascony.
Arthur de Soultrait: a successful entrepreneur
Arthur de Soultrait created his ready-to-wear business in 2005 while still in business school. During an interview given to the BonneGueule Youtube channelspecializing in men’s fashion, the young man from a good family, whose ancestors would be the king’s musketeers, returned to his laborious beginnings: “I found myself in North Carolina in Charlotte in a somewhat difficult internship. They couldn’t pay me so I started selling ties that I had with me door to door and it worked very well“. The same year, the organizing committee of the Olympic Games ordered a large quantity of accessories from him to perfect his uniforms. Thanks to the 36,000 euros collected, Viscount A brand. was born.
Florence de Soultrait’s husband, ex Trainar, is a man of challenge
If he was subsequently highlighted in the media for his closeness to the Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest child, Pippa Middleton, Florence de Soultrait’s husband focused on growing his brand in France and internationally. In 2013, the SME would have achieved a turnover of 17.5 million euros and would be distributed in a network of 350 points of sale around the world. As he tells at the site Les Echos entrepreneurs, he finally sells his company to “an investment fund in poor conditions”. But, a businessman at heart, Arthur de Soultrait did not allow himself to be defeated by this failure. In 2018, he launched a new start-up, Thunderstone. The marketplace, which offers a digital solution to players in physical sales, finalized a fundraising of one million euros two years later. Like his wife, Arthur de Soultrait loves challenges!