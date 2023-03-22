Mexico, the third most polluted country in America

Mexico was consolidated during 2022 as the third country with the highest levels of environmental pollution in the entire American continent, exceeding four times the levels of PM2.5 —unit of measure for air pollutants— recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Only for below Peru and Chileand by ahead of BrazilMexico had an annual average of 19.5 PM2.5 during 2022 (particles with a diameter of less than 2.3 microns suspended in the air). This year has been the most contaminated since 2019, when the country registered an average of 20 units.

According to information published in the annual report of the IQ Air Organization, dedicated to the measurement of air quality worldwide, in recent years Mexico maintains an average of 19.6 PM2.5divided as follows:

2022: 19.5

2021: 19.3

2020: 18.9

2019:20

2018: 20.3

PM2.5, the unit of measurement used as an indicator of air quality in the IQ Air Global Air Quality Report, describes the amount of fine aerosolized particles down to 2.5 microns in diameter. PM2.5 is one of the six main air pollutants commonly used in air quality classification.

According to the report, the PM2.5 is generated mainly by combustion engines, power generation, industrial processes, agricultural processes, wood and coal burning, and construction.

Unlike Brazil, Mexico has not been able to reduce the generation of PM2.5, a situation that places it among the five countries with the highest generation of this pollutant in the entire region, and the third on a continental level.

Mexico City and the most polluted towns in the country

The Mexico City was placed as the third most polluted regional capital in Latin Americaand the 40 globally with a average record of 22.1 units of PM2.5, placing it above the national average and exceeding almost five times what is recommended by the WHO.

CDMX was below Santiago de Chile and Lima, Peru; and above Guatemala City and Bogotá, Colombia, among the most polluted capitals in the entire American region.

Locally, metepecin it Mexico state it ranked as the most polluted municipality in the entire country with a record of 36.1 PM2.5 during 2022. This town ranked seventh as the most polluted in all of Latin America.

Another municipality, also in the State of Mexico, that appears among the most polluted on the continent is Xonacatlanwith 28.5 PM2.5, occupying the 13th place.

However, Mexico also has the third “cleanest” location in all of Latin America. San Jose del Cabo, in Baja California Surregistered only 2.5 units of the contaminant, being in accordance with the provisions of the WHO and being the least contaminated place in the country.

Mexico, with waves of pollution that put health at risk

At the end of January of this 2023, the metropolitan area of ​​Monterrey, Nuevo León, woke up with a grayish and opaque appearance: a cloud of pollution had settled in the region and the air quality of the town was described by specialized organizations as “very bad”.

A similar situation was experienced in Mexico City in 2019 and 2022. Gray clouds of pollution prevented the view of mountains and buildings. Environmental contingencies in this type of cities such as CDMX, Monterrey, Guadalajara or the State of Mexico they are more than common.

IQ Air’s annual report exposes the health risks associated with this issue, ranking air pollution as the greatest threat to environmental health in the world.

“Worldwide, poor air quality is responsible for 93 billion sick days and more than six million deaths a year. The total economic cost amounts to more than 8 trillion dollars, which exceeds 6.1% of the world’s annual GDP,” the report states.

Coupled with the cost and sick days, exposure to air pollution causes and aggravates various health problems such as asthma, cancer, lung disease, heart disease and leads to premature mortality.

In Mexico alone, around 50,000 deaths are attributed to environmental pollutionaccording to a study by the Center for Economic and Budgetary Research (CIEP) in 2018.

