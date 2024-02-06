Florida launches into the semiconductor market with an ambitious initiative

MIAMI .- For years, Florida Central has been internationally recognized for its theme parks such as Disney and Universal. However, this area of ​​​​the Sunshine State could have another focus of attention in the future in the market for semiconductors which is one of the most dynamic and strategic sectors of the world economy.

Florida wants to become a world reference in the field of essential components for the technology smart on phones, computers and vehicles. To this end, a multidisciplinary group has launched an initiative that seeks to promote innovation and semiconductor production, taking advantage of local strengths.

The initiative is called Central Florida Semiconductor Innovation Engine and It is located in the NeoCity technology park, near the city of Orlandowhich has cutting-edge facilities and an environment considered conducive to the development of high-tech projects.

El Central Florida Semiconductor Innovation Engine is led by a coalition of local organizations, including governments, academic institutions and industry partnerswhich work collaboratively to generate an ecosystem of innovation and growth, according to its promoters.

Economic injection

The project recently received significant federal funding of up to $160 million from the National Science Foundation (NSF), which has designated it as one of ten Regional Innovation Engines in the country.

These are research centers that facilitate technological innovation in areas such as energy, advanced materials, disaster prevention and water. Each Regional Innovation Engine will initially receive up to 15 million dollars for two yearsand potentially up to $160 million over ten years, if they demonstrate progress toward defined goals.

The objective of the Central Florida Semiconductor Innovation Engine is to develop and produce cutting-edge semiconductors that can conduct or insulate electrical current, depending on the physical conditions to which they are subjected.

Los Semiconductors are essential for the manufacture of electronic devicessuch as transistors, diodes, integrated circuits, optical sensors and lasers.

These components are also used in telecommunications applications, control systems and signal processing, both in the domestic and industrial fields.

According to the promoters of the initiative, the Florida semiconductor corridor has several benefits for the region and the country, such as:

Create high-quality, well-paid jobs in the semiconductor sector, which is a strategic and globally competitive industry.

Strengthen the semiconductor supply chain, which is vital to national security and technological innovation in areas such as defense, health, energy and transportation.

Position a Florida as a national and international leader in semiconductor development and production leveraging regional strengths and the global network of partners.

Boost the economic diversification and resilience of Central Florida, which has been affected by the pandemic and relies heavily on tourism and hospitality.

Promote collaboration between industry, academia and support organizations, generating an ecosystem of innovation and growth.

A big challenge

Florida faces the challenge of competing with other countries that lead the semiconductor market, such as Taiwan, which has a 54% market share, and China, which is trying to reduce its dependence on foreign semiconductor suppliers, especially Taiwan, due to political tensions and trade restrictions imposed by the United States.

However, Florida has the support of the NSF and other key players, such as the Florida High Tech Corridor Councilwhich promotes the development of the high-tech industry in the region, and the University of Central Florida, which is one of the largest and most innovative universities in the country.

Florida has the potential to transform the region’s economy and society, creating a semiconductor corridor that is a model of excellence and innovation.