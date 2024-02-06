California maintains alert for avalanches and floods despite improvements in weather

THE ANGELS .- Forecasters predicted that the rains caused by one of the storms that have dumped the most water in the history of Southern California will subside on Tuesday, but they warned that flooding and deadly landslides could still occur due to the terrain. soggy.

The slow-moving storm that parked over the region on Monday, dumping record rain in parts of Los Angeles, could persist into Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms could bring light to moderate rainfall, but there is still the threat of many locations experiencing brief but heavy downpours that could dump 1.3 to 3 centimeters (0.5 to 1 inch) of rain. water in a matter of an hour.

Authorities asked the population to remain vigilant and most of Southern California remains under a flood warning. Floodwaters in streams and rivers “increase the risk of drowning and the need for quick rescues,” the meteorological service said.

The storm hit Northern California over the weekend, killing three people who were crushed by falling trees, and then moved south. It was the second storm fueled by an atmospheric river to impact the state in a matter of days.

Rain pounded Los Angeles on Monday, sending mud and rocks sliding down hillsides lined with million-dollar residences while people living in homeless encampments in many parts of the city scrambled to reach safety.

Near the Hollywood Hills, floodwaters swept mud, rocks and household items through Studio City, according to city officials. Sixteen people were evacuated and several homes were declared in ruins.

“It looks like a river that’s been here for years,” Keki Mingus said after her neighbors’ homes were damaged. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Source: With information from AP