Florida man wins a million dollars with Lottery scratch-off

An Orange County man won $1 million in the Florida Lottery with a scratch-off from the 500X THE CASH game.

The Florida Lottery announced this Friday that David Nguyena resident of Orlando, claimed a prize of one million at the Lottery District Office of what is known as the theme park capital of the world.

According to informationthe lucky guy chose to receive his winnings as a one-time payment of $880,000.

Nguyen purchased the winning ticket at a Publix located at 10250 Curry Ford Road in Orlando. The retailer will receive an additional $2,000 commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The 500X The Cash game costs $50 and offers a top prize of $25 million, the largest ever offered in a Florida scratch-off game. The total odds of winning are 1 in 4.50.