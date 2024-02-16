Mother of deceased twins arrested in Florida after admitting she planned to murder them

The mother of three-year-old twins who died after being found unconscious in a car on I-95 in Miami-Dade, was arrested and jailed after admitting that she planned to murder them.

Shirlene Napoleon Alcime, 42, was charged with two counts of child neglect causing great bodily harm.

The incident occurred on February 2 at around 2:00 am, when the children were found in a car parked with the lights on in the northbound lanes of I-95, at the Golden Glades intersection, near the extension of Turnpike. The minors later died in the hospital.

Shirlene, who tried to kill herself that night by jumping from an overpass onto the train tracks, admitted that for the past two months she had been planning to kill the boys and herself because of her financial situation and the multiple debts she owes.

According to the arrest report, the woman said she had spent all day driving and looking for a bridge to jump off, until she decided on the I-95 overpass, where she parked her silver Toyota Highlander.

“The defendant admitted to contemplating jumping off the bridge with both victims or throwing them off one by one and then jumping to end their lives,” the report says, cited by NBC Miami.

The morning of the crime, the driver of a tow truck that was passing by the scene stopped to help her. The woman told him to call 911 because her children were not responding.

The man did it, he also took the child out of the car and began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him. Then he told her mother to do the same with the girl, but the police began to approach, and the woman jumped off the overpass.

According to the arrest report, police found twins Milendhet and Milendhere G. Napoleon-Cadet inside the car foaming at the mouth and nose.

“The defendant admitted that she walked away while both victims were foaming at the mouth, once she heard the police sirens. The defendant then jumped over the bridge and landed on the ground to end her life,” the document details.

Shirlene denied giving her children anything to cause them to foam at the mouth and lose consciousness.

Her fall caused serious injuries and she remained hospitalized until this week.

He is currently in prison without bail.