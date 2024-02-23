Florida, the best state to observe wildlife in the US

MIAMI.- Florida was rated as the best state in the country to contemplate the wild life due to its great diversity of natural habitats and wild animal species which make it an excellent place to explore nature, according to a recent study published by the African travel and safari company Go2Africa .

Although USA does not appear in the ranking of the most popular countries to spot wildlife, the Sunshine State ranked first among American locations that offer animal lovers the best opportunities to enjoy these exotic creatures in their habitat. natural. While Texas occupies second place, followed by California in third position and Alaska in fourth.

To come up with the list, the company compared different countries, US states and popular national parks around the world, analyzing nearly 70 million images on the photography website Flickr, searching for each location and mention of the keyword ” wildlife”, and thus be able to determine which places people visited the most to photograph wild animals.

Why is Florida ranked first?

Florida is one of the states with the greatest biodiversity in the United States, as it has a wide variety of unique wild environments such as beaches, rivers, freshwater springs, forests and caves, which are home to a diverse population of wild animal species that can vary by region.

Researchers noted that one of the reasons the Sunshine State topped the list is because it had the most photographic evidence of wildlife encounters.

According to Go2Africa analysis, 34.31% of the 682,181 Flickr photos analyzed in Florida were wildlife, surpassing any other state.

“Florida has an enormous variety of environments that are home to many colorful species, ranging from swamps to coral reefs,” the study adds.

The report also points out some species of wild animals that can be found in the Floridian locality, among them: The Florida panther, the northern river otter, the mink, the white-tailed deer, the bobcat, the nine-faced armadillo. bands and the Virginia opossum.

It also mentions other wild creatures that Floridians could cross paths such as Burmese pythons, alligators and water moccasins.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), Florida is home to more than 700 species of terrestrial animals, more than 200 freshwater fish, more than 1,000 marine aquatic vertebrate fish, plus thousands of terrestrial insects. .

On the other hand, you can see iguanas and the famous sightings of manatees and sea turtles on the coastal beaches of southern Florida.

America’s Best Places to See Wildlife

Texas: with 18.53% of the 604,589 Flickr photos showing wildlife.

California: with 14.71% of the 785,737 Flickr photos showing wildlife.

Alaska: with 13.77% of the 616,856 Flickr photos showing wildlife.

Washington: with 11.73% of the 668,404 Flickr photos showing wildlife.

Wyoming: with 10.36% of the 531,591 Flickr photos showing wildlife.

Colorado: with 9.9% of Flickr’s 799,910 photos showing wildlife.

Oregon: with 8.73% of the 780,385 Flickr photos showing the wild view.

Arizona: with 7.42% of the 851,950 Flickr photos showing wildlife.

New York: with 7.24% of the 551,091 Flickr photographs showing wildlife.

@Lydr05

Source: With information from African safari and travel company Go2Africa