FMS International 2024: date, time, where and how to watch the final of the cockfighting and freestyle battles on online TV

The final of the FMS International 2024 will be held this Saturday, February 24, at the Pepsi Center, in Mexico Citybeing one of the most anticipated rap events of the year, so if you don’t have the opportunity to attend, here we share all the details to follow the live broadcast.

Follow the final of the FMS Internacional 2024 live in Mexico

This is one of the most important competitions at an international level, which It brings together the best exponents of each country, with the purpose of measuring themselves, to see who is the best.

So you can follow the live broadcast

In case you cannot attend, we have good news for you, as a live broadcast will take place through the Urban Roosters YouTube channel. It has been confirmed that it will start at 6:00 p.m. (local time in Mexico). In Spain, for its part, it will take place at 01:00 hours, in the early morning of Saturday the 24th to Sunday the 25th. Here we share the direct publication to experience the FMS International live:

Who will participate in the final?

FMS Mxico

FMS Espaa

FMS Chile

FMS Colombia

Valles-T

Marithea

Nitro

Lokillo

Chang

FMS Per

FMS Caribe

FMS Argentina

Larrix (replacing Sweet Pain)

