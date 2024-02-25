Conchita Prez: The sad thing about Tejado is that no one has been surprised, not even his uncle

After more than a decade on television in charge of the polygraph tests that were done in Slvame DeluxeConchita Prez She now lives away from the small screen, to which she does not consider returning, but which she also has no problem talking about and remembering all those famous people who submitted to her questions on Telecinco.

One of them has now been pilloried: Antonio Tejadowho has been arrested and sent to provisional prison for being considered the intellectual author of the robbery at his aunt María del Monte’s house.

The sad thing about Antonio Tejado is that no one has been surprised or surprised, not even his aunt. In other words, if a human being does something like that to a person as dear as Mary, that says everything about oneself. Although she defends the presumption of her innocence, the heart is one thing and the mind another, so I am sure she will think the opposite. They are two different things, but she has to convey that message because Antonio has a mother with whom she gets along wonderfully, Conchita reveals in an interview with The Spanish.

Antonio is a person who has always known what he was like. From the beginning, when he had sexual relations with Brbara Rey, and his aunt has always been putting him in programs. She always supported him. It’s a shame, he adds.

The end of Slvame

For her time on television, Conchita only has good words, and she describes her last day like this: Normal. This is like when you are told that a family member has died: you dress up especially that day and don’t do much else. The problem comes later, when the days go by, and they no longer come looking for you, when you stop hanging out with the same people every week, that’s when you realize it. That ended and I continued with my life, with my particular cases.

His relationship with the cast of Slvame defines it as very good. Many people have told me that it seems like they force me to speak well of them, but it is the truth. I take away the affection of the people and the respect that I have received there for my work. You have no idea how many people stop me on the street to say hello..

And he points out without problems those he considers friends: Chelo Garca Corts and Jorge Javier Vzquez. He is happy. He has been directing many television programs, and one day they end and that’s it. Now he is looking for his next path. And this is how he defines them: Jorge, smart and friend of his friends; Kiko Matamoros, hard-working until satiety; Belén Esteban, a good companion; Mara Patio has played roles with great dignity; Lydia Lozano, good friend; Kiko Hernández couldn’t tell you, because I have barely had a relationship with him..

What polygraph did Conchita Pérez not take, but would she have liked to have been able to do? Igo Onieva’sTamara Falc’s husband, when he was in doubt if he had been unfaithful. In the end, he betrayed himself.