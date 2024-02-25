Mal interrupts a concert due to the accident of a woman in the audience

New setback for Malwho in full concert in Seville to celebrate the quarter century of his career had to interrupt his performance for half an hour because a woman in the audience had just suffered an accident.

It happened last night at the Cartuja Center, while she was giving a concert for which she had sold out all the tickets months before, as is usual for the artist. There, at a given moment, The audience in the upper tier urgently asked for the lights in the area to be turned on..

The reason? A woman who had come to watch the performance He had fainted, with such a bad leg that he fell badly to the ground and suffered a complicated fall that forced him not to move him. to avoid worse damage.

Ambulance transfer

When Mal and his band realized what happened, they interrupted the performance. We have to stop the concert, because what is happening is not rightsaid the Aprendiz interpreter, whose first concert of her career also took place in the Seville city.

It was then that the attendees waited for the woman, who had injured herself in the back and neck, to was evacuated by emergency serviceswho came with an ambulance to take her to the hospital.

Towards the end, the artist thanked the audience for the way in which they had handled the situation of the young woman’s accident. You have held on and you are all still here. Exact. You are Sevillians. I hope to see you again very soon in Seville.