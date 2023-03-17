Fog stops the women’s sprint in Holmenkollen – the organizer: “The riders can’t see anything”

It is too foggy for the ladies’ biathlon sprint to be organized in Holmenkollen on Friday. A decision upsets NRK’s ​​expert.

First, the women’s sprint, which would have started after 4 p.m. Finnish time, was brought forward by half an hour.

But as the new start time approached, the next announcement came. The sprint race is moved to Saturday.

– As none of the athletes saw anything, and the weather got worse and worse, we unfortunately had to move the race, says race director Hans Petter Olsen to NRK.

– It feels like crap. I like it when there is action with a little fog – as long as the conditions are the same for everyone. But if the fog increases, it would be very unfair, says Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold, who was one of the favorites in the race.

The expert: “It was worse in Oberhof”

NRK expert Ola Lunde says he understands the decision. But should you have had a better eye for the game with the start time?

– I think you could have done the sprint well with the conditions that prevailed when the push-in began. It was quite bright then, and the men sprinted in worse conditions in Oberhof.

– If you can’t stand that it can get like this in outdoor sports, you have to switch to indoor sports, says the competition leader Olsen.

Thus, there will be no hunting start at all for the ladies tomorrow. Instead, they go sprinting at 3:30 p.m.