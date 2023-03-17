The three goalkeepers that Chivas analyzes for the summer market

Chivas is having a season well above what was expected of the club this semester. The Verde Valle team has found a very intense style of play under the mandate of the Serbian coach Paunovic, and although very few place him as a serious candidate for the title, the reality is that the Guadalajara team can reach at least a direct position to the league, something that they have not achieved since the change of format within Liga MX.
Several of Chivas’ starting men are living a great present and there are very few footballers who make up the starting eleven who leave some doubts on the field, but one of them is ‘Wacho’ Jiménez. The goalkeeper has made many mistakes throughout the semester, and although he has maintained the confidence of the coaching staff, the reality is that within the team they are already considering signing another goalkeeper for the summer market.
There are no intentions of giving Jiménez a start, but the intention of Guadalajara is to bring him competition that makes the goalkeeper work much more, for which they have three names on the table for it. Jesús Corona, Jonathan Orozco and Gibrán Lajud himself are the names being analyzed by the board of directors of the herd to sign at the end of the tournament with the aim of generating greater internal competition in the club and possibly having much greater certainties under the three sticks, since the ‘Wacho’ errors usually cost points.