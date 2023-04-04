Football: France will not organize Euro 2025, Switzerland designated host country by UEFA

The Swiss candidacy was notably preferred to that of France by UEFA, which announced its choice on Tuesday.

The cream of European women’s football will meet in Switzerland. The UEFA executive committee, meeting in Lisbon, announced on Tuesday April 4 the choice of Switzerland to host the next Euro in the summer of 2025. The Swiss candidacy was preferred to that of France, Poland, and an organization between four Northern European countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland). “Very happy to welcome you all to our home, see you soon”, reacted the Swiss Football Federation on Twitter.

The Euro will be played in eight different cities: Basel, Bern, Geneva, Lucerne, Sion, St. Gallen, Thun and Zurich. Qualified for the World Cup next summer in Australia and New Zealand, Switzerland had been eliminated at the group stage stage during the last Euro.