Hertha before agreement with Gottschalk

Hertha BSC will soon be able to claim success when it comes to youth work. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Old Lady’s efforts to keep young talent Julius Gottschalk are well received. As a result, a timely “long-term” contract extension with the 16-year-old attacking midfielder.

Like many other talents from the Hertha youth academy, Gottschalk was also thinking about leaving Berlin. According to Romano, the U17 player has offers from four other clubs. The decision is now in favor of Hertha. Good news for the Bundesliga club. With 21 goals in 16 appearances, Gottschalk is one of the greatest talents of his year at Hertha.

