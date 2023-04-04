The Copa Libertadores returns to open TV: Dates and who broadcasts the Colo Colo matches

Conmebol confirmed that the continental event returns to open television after many years. In fact, Cacique’s debut against Deportivo Pereira will be the first match that fans will be able to enjoy.

This week the group stage of the Copa Libertadores begins, where Colo Colo will be one of the representatives of Chilean soccer and his main objective is to advance to the round of 16. The albos were placed in group F along with Boca Juniors, Monagas and Deportivo Pereirathe latter will be the first rival in the contest.

But this participation of the Cacique will have a novelty that is undoubtedly great news for the fans. This because the matches will be broadcast on open television for the first time so far this century.

The Copa Libertadores returns to open TV

Chilevisión will be the channel that will carry three Popular duels in the continental tournament to the homes of thousands of Chileans. In fact, this Wednesday they will be in charge of broadcasting the premiere of those led by Gustavo Quinteros against Deportivo Pereira in Colombia, their main rival to get into the top 16.

The other parties that will broadcast will be Colo Colo’s visit to Monagas in Venezuela y when they receive the coffee team at the Monumental Stadium on June 29I find that it appears as decisive to qualify for the next phase.

It should be remembered that all the commitments of the Eternal Champion for Copa Libertadores can also be seen via streaming through the platform Star+.

Dates, times and matches that will be broadcast on open TV

Wednesday, April 5, 10:00 p.m. – Deportivo Pereira vs. Colo Colo

Tuesday May 23, 6:00 p.m. – Monagas vs Colo Colo

Thursday June 29, 6:00 p.m. Colo Colo vs Deportivo Pereira

Check the Chilevisión signals according to your cable operator and city

CHV

Open

11 (Santiago)

TDT

11.1 (Santiago)

9.1 (Arica)

4.1 (Iquique)

11.1 (Almonte Well)

2.1 (Squid)

7.1 (Antofagasta)

2.1 (Copiapo)

13.1 (Huasco)

5.1 (Vallenar)

2.1 (La Serena-Coquimbo)

8.1 (Oval)

2.1 (Quillota-La Calera)

10.1 (Valparaiso)

10.1 (Rancagua)

5.1 (Appendix)

4.1 (Cauquenes)

5.1 (Constitution)

11.1 (Chillan)

7.1 (Conception)

5.1 (Dust)

2.1 (English)

11.1 (Temuco)

2.1 (Villarrica-Pucón)

10.1 (Valdivia)

7.1 (Osorno)

10.1 (Puerto Mont)

7.1 (Punta Arenas)

Cable

VTR: 21(Santiago)/711

DirecTV: 151/1151

Movistar: 121/811

Of course: 55/555

Zapping: 21

TuVes HD: 57

Entel: 66

World: 15/515

GTD/Telsur: 21/27