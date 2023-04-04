Werder: Fritz comments on filling jug rumors

So far, the supposed transfer request from Niclas Füllkrug (30) has not yet gotten around to those responsible at SV Werder Bremen. Clemens Fritz, head of the licensing department at the Green-Whites, says to the ‘DeichStube’: “It’s brought in from the outside. Fulness hasn’t given us any signal that he wants to leave in the summer. He’s fully focused on the final games to achieve his goals and ours. We have agreed that we will sit down afterwards and discuss the future. We are all very relaxed there.”

Yesterday, Monday evening, ‘Sky’ reported that the Bundesliga’s top scorer (15 goals this season) would like to leave Werder in the summer. His advisors are therefore exploring the market. Füllkrug is tied to Werder until 2024. Torino FC, West Ham United and Everton FC, among others, have expressed interest.

