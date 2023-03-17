For possible indictment, Trump team plans to attack

Washington.- With former President Donald J. Trump facing probable criminal indictment, his campaign is gearing up to wage political warfare.

With an indictment from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg looming, the Trump campaign is setting the stage for a broad attack on Bragg, who is a Democrat.

According to two Trump political allies, the campaign will focus on exposing any charges as part of a coordinated offensive by the Democratic Party against Trump, who is trying to become the second former president to win a new term after concluding his term. mandate.

It is not known what information, if any, the Trump team plans to go beyond Bragg’s party record in order to show that the district attorney is part of a broader political conspiracy against the former president.

It is also not known if Trump will add lawyers to his legal defense or hire a communications adviser to play the more traditional role of answering questions from the media related to the possible impeachment.

Two Trump allies said his campaign was adding staff members to focus particularly on pushing his message and his attacks on the prosecution.

In addition, the campaign has been compiling a database listing everyone — members of Congress, legal experts and media figures — who have cast doubt on the strength of the case the District Attorney will present, according to the allies.

Specifically, his campaign plans to connect the Bragg investigation against Trump to President Biden, who is expected to seek re-election.

The Justice Department spent months investigating Trump through separate inquiries for possessing hundreds of classified documents at his private club Mar-a-Lago and his efforts to stay in power after losing the 2020 election.

Those efforts led to a more visible moment when Trump used the anger of his supporters against government institutions, leading to a violent riot on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021.

Highlighting the extent to which the Trump campaign is once again depending on the anger of his supporters, a campaign official said the nation will not “stand for” the impeachment and may see it as a way to influence the 2024 election.