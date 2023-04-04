Major evaluation completed after the riot in Sveaparken – all the police have had their say

The criticism is about everything from vehicles without four-wheel drive that got stuck in the park, shields that broke, lack of food and drink to the choice of location.

– We have seen shortcomings in that we have not had the right equipment and that we have not had the same level of education. There is now a national decision that we must have a certain ability when it comes to special police tactics, says Patrick Ungsäter.

Faster decision paths

In the evaluation, it is stated that the decision-making paths were long and that it took a long time to get decisive decisions. But Patrick Ungsäter believes that it is difficult to know how it affected the development of the riot.

– We don’t know what would have happened if the colleagues who were at the front had received counter-orders and withdrawn faster. If there had then been other serious events in town, he says.

Many were not prepared

The evaluation shows that the police officers who worked were generally not mentally prepared for the violence they were exposed to. The conditions for mentally preparing for the operation were poor due to a lack of planning, that additional resources arrived late when they were working on operations in another location and that there was a short time between release and operation. A large part of the staff did not even participate in the releases.

Development areas

The authority has now made decisions on several areas of development. It concerns issues such as the decision-making, equipment, intelligence process and time and techniques to work on the mental preparation for this type of command.

– This must not happen again, at least not on the basis that we were not prepared in terms of the mental part, equipment and tactical behaviour, he says.