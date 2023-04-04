Elon Musk took the blue tilde out of The New York Times

Since Elon Musk bought Twitter one of his main goals was to obtain greater profits with the social network, but at the same time “purify” it of certain characters and bots that operate there. In that crusade, he insisted on charging for the certification of the accounts, baptized as Twitter Blue.

This decision generated a lot of controversy among users, several of them recognized as the writer Stephen King, who publicly crossed paths. Now it has a new open front with The New York Times (NYT).

The social platform Twitter removed its verification mark from the main account of the newspapertwo days after the New York newspaper announced that it was refusing to pay for the new verification service offered by Elon Musk’s company.

“The real tragedy of @NYTimes is that their propaganda isn’t even interesting. Also, his profile is the Twitter equivalent of diarrhea. It is unreadable,” the businessman wrote in a message.

However, the rest of the sections of the newspaper do maintain the distinction of Twitter, which had announced that this Saturday the reorganization of the verification service would come into force, which requires the payment of 8 dollars to maintain the brand to users and 1,000 dollars to companies.

The vast majority of accounts distinguished with the blue mark continue to maintain the distinction, although when selecting the certification it is indicated that said account “is verified because it is subscribed to Twitter Blue or is a legacy verified account”.

Precisely, last Friday the media anticipated an “apocalypse” on Twitter due to the changes implemented by Elon Musk and reported that it will not pay most of its journalists for the verification of their accounts.

For its part, The Washington Post, which also announced its refusal to pay for the verification mark, reported that Elon Musk wrote a tweet, which he later deleted, that would give verified accounts “a few weeks of grace, unless they say they’re not going to pay now, in which case we’ll remove it.”

