5.5 earthquake in CDMX: the images and videos left by the tremor

Capital in Plaza Oasis, south of CDMX, they evicted the facilities when they heard the seismic alert (Courtesy)

an earthquake 5.5 degrees with epicenter at hidden port, oaxaca, was noticeable in Mexico City, which is why thousands of residents of the capital took to the streets after hearing the seismic alert. According to the National Seismological Service, the preliminary magnitude was 5.2; however, minutes later it was readjusted.

Photographs and videos of citizen reactions were posted on social networks. For their part, authorities of the Government of the Mexico City They flew over the Mexican capital to detect damage and affectations.

5.2 magnitude earthquake during the night of April 3 in CDMX (Infobae México)

The Secretary of Government of CDMX, marti batres, reported that there was no report of damage, while the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Citizen Protection activated the protocols of the Seismic Emergency Plan. For their part, the Civil Protection directorates of the mayor’s offices did not report any affections either.

An earthquake was perceptible in the Mexican capital during the night of this Monday, April 3

Minutes after the incident, the head of the capital’s government, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, communicated at 8:39 p.m. that the revision work was uneventful. “White balance,” she reported.

For his part, the President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, reported through their social networks that the telluric movement apparently did not cause major damage. “In any case, Civil Protection, the National Defense and Navy secretariats and the state government are acting,” she explained.

In a leaked video, dozens of people can be seen rushing out of the square Oasis in the mayor’s office coyoacan, while the seismic alert sounds in the background. The clip shows how people come down from the first floor towards the exit of the facilities, while the users who were in the basement of the complex went up to evacuate.

Meanwhile, streets, sidewalks and esplanades were crowded by residents of the capital in municipalities such as Cuauhtémoc, Benito Juárez, Tláhuac, Iztapalapa, Coyoacán and Miguel Hidalgo, despite the fact that a low perception of the earthquake was reported.

Dozens of people took to the streets of the Historic Center after sounding the seismic alert (GALO CAÑAS/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

For his part, Solomon Jara, governor of Oaxaca —where the epicenter of the tremor took place— indicated that, after the monitoring activated in the regions of the entity, the existence of damage was ruled out. “The perception was moderate to mild, with greater intensity on the Coast, Itsmo and Central Valleys,” reported the president.

It should be noted that throughout this Monday, April 3, the country suffered several earthquakes greater than 4.0 degrees. According to the National seismological, at the point of 6:32 p.m. a movement took place from 4.2 to 33 kilometers Zihuatanejoon the coast of Guerrero.

Damage was ruled out in Oaxaca after the 5.5 magnitude earthquake (Facebook / Edmundo Rivera Pérez)

Likewise, at 2:05 p.m. another tremor of 4.2 degrees occurred, whose epicenter was 34 kilometers from La Mira, in a state of Michoacan with a depth of 7 kilometers, while an hour before a 4.1 earthquake occurred 24 kilometers from Coyuca de Benitezin Guerrero.

Meanwhile, after the last earthquake, transportation services in the Mexican capital alerted the implementation of facility review protocols, in the case of the Collective Transportation System Meter; For its part, the system Cablebus announced the suspension of the service, the eviction of cabins and a review of systems.

CDMX 5.5 earthquake, epicenter Puerto Escondido (Facebook / Genaro Villamil)

“We have concluded the review of the facilities of our two lines, users enter the stations and we resume the operation of the service,” reported the Cablebús CDMX Twitter account.

It was on September 19, 2022 that a earthquake of 7.7 magnitude, with its epicenter in Coalcomán, Michoacán, it was felt in Mexico City; however, on that occasion the damage was minor compared to the earthquakes of September 19, 2017 or 1985.

For its part, Mexico, being a geological zone of constant volcanic activity, called the ring of fire, it is common for multiple telluric movements to be recorded per day.