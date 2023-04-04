New York mayor warns against excesses of Trump supporters

New York, Apr 3 (EFE).- The mayor of New York, Eric Adams, appeared today before the media to send a message of tranquility and warn against any excess that may be carried out by supporters of former president Donald Trump.

On the steps of City Hall, Adams recalled that the New York police and all security forces “are ready to respond at any time,” but stressed that “there have been no specific or credible threats against the city so far.”

Adams assured that activity will be normal in the city both in the workplace and in schools, and only some streets adjacent to the court where Trump must appear will be closed, for which reason he recommended using public transport to avoid possible “traffic disruptions ”.

And as for those who plan to come to demonstrate in favor of Donald Trump, he had a clear message: “Controll yourselves, this city is our home and it is not a playing field where you can come and express your anger out of place.”

He was more specific when he quoted Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a well-known Trump supporter and convener of a rally in support of the former president tomorrow in the vicinity of the court, to whom he said: “While you’re in town, be on your best behavior.”

“We will not tolerate violence or vandalism of any kind,” he said, warning that the police will arrest anyone who does so, “no matter who you are.”

Although it is difficult to predict how many people may respond to the call of Congresswoman Marjorie – whom Adams accused of being “known for spreading disinformation and hate speech – a first rally called today through social networks was a complete fiasco.

Less than ten people, as EFE was able to verify, responded to the call by supporters of the former president next to Trump Tower, just hours before their leader arrived, and their small number contrasted with the hundred or so of the media from around the world. posted in front of the tower.

The New York police, which in recent days have shown great discretion in the surroundings, today began to become more visible, in addition to deploying metal fences hundreds of meters around the tower -which serves as a shopping center and hotel-, thus preventing for any vehicle to park.

In addition, the streets closest to the tower were closed even to pedestrian traffic, except for those who could show they were residents.

The former president is expected to arrive in New York around 3 p.m. local time (7:00 p.m. GMT).