The Ministry of Public Safety and Transit de Cancún has carried out two operations in less than three days against motorcycles and motorcyclists in different parts of the city for various events.

In the most recent, personnel from the Transit Directorate cleaned motorcycles in front of the IMSS gynecology-pediatrics hospital facilities in Region 92, at the intersections of the avenues Lopez Portillos and Kabah.

The operation was carried out to remove approximately 21 units that were improperly parked and that belonged to workers who work in the hotel zone or Riviera Maya and left their units in that place during their working hours. Several cranes were used to remove the motorized units.

According to the person in charge of the operation, the motorcycles were failing the traffic regulations by being badly parked. Although the version was spread around the place that the removal of the motorcycles was due to a IMSS requestThis was denied by the authorities.

“Hunting” of motorcycles in Cancun with a second operation at the Maternity Hospital



On Friday night and Saturday morning, a similar operation was carried out outside The Bullring of Cancun, where more than 30 units were retained, most of the young people attending the musical event. The Secretary of Public Safety and Transit of Cancun has been emphatic that these operations are carried out to enforce the Traffic regulations and guarantee the safety of the population.

