These are the best metropolitan areas for STEM professionals

MIAMI.- The field of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) continues to grow and today these areas are in high demand in the labor market in the United States. However, some states offer better conditions than others for professionals in these careers, according to a WalletHub report.

The study analyzed the country’s 100 largest metropolitan areas on 21 key metrics, ranging from job offers per capita for STEM graduates, the growth of the average salary for these jobs and quality of life of professionals.

According to this evaluation, Austin, Texas, is the best metropolitan area for STEM graduates, with a score of 64.70 points. The works of these fields of science represent more than 11.5% of all jobs, one of the highest rates in the nation. In addition, it provides many opportunities for professionals, with 13% of job offers in the technology sector.

Professionals in these areas in the “father of Texas” also have high incomes, ranking in the top 10 of average earnings for STEM jobs. They receive a salary of $101,000 a yeareven after adjusting for the cost of living, the report notes.

“The Austin metro area is also good for technology education. Students can find tech summer programs, and engineering colleges are some of the best in the nation. Due to its promising conditions for this field, Austin has even been called the next Silicon Valley,” says the analyst at WalletHubCassandra Happe.

Metropolitan areas for STEM workers

Seattle, en Washington, occupies second position with a score of 63.31. The “Rain City” is one of the best-known tech hubs on the West Coast, offering abundant STEM jobs, with more than 15% of new positions of work in the case of technology.

“More than 7.5% of the area’s GDP is derived from research and development, which is one of the highest rates in the country. The Seattle metropolitan area also has very productive inventors, with one of the highest invention patents per capita,” the report adds.

In third place is Atlanta, not Georgiawith 63.28 points, having some of the best engineering universities in the country and one of the highest average salaries for STEM jobs, with an income of more than $105,000 per year.

The “city in the woods” has a high rate of STEM jobs and new employment opportunities. Likewise, according to the study, Atlanta is also notable for offering a good environment outside of work, allowing professionals to find partners and spaces to combat stress.

Cities with the best opportunities for STEM professionals in Florida

The demand for STEM workers is increasingly high in the US and not only in the technological epicenter, Silicon Valley, in San Francisco. It is estimated that jobs in science, technology, engineering and mathematics increase by 10.8% between 2022 and 2032compared to the 2.3% that other occupations will grow, according to an analysis by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Furthermore, professionals in these areas earn higher incomes than those in other occupations, with a average annual salary of $97,980, up from $44,670 earned by workers in other fields.

In Florida, two cities rank among the top 20 metropolitan areas for STEM professionals. Orlando, which occupies twelfth place with a score of 56.85 points; and Tampawhich is in sixteenth place, with 55.94 points.

Five other Florida entities occupy a middle position in this study. Palm Baywhich is in fifty-fourth position, with a score of 44.09; Jacksonville in sixtieth place, with 43.18 points; Lakeland in sixty-ninth place, with a score of 41.36 points; Deltona in the seventy-second position, with an evaluation of 40.63 points; and Miami in seventy-sixth place, with a score of 39.17.

While Cabo Coral y North Port They are among the worst metropolitan areas for STEM professionals, ranking ninety-fourth and ninety-seventh, with 32.89 and 31.83 points, respectively.

The ranking of the 20 best areas for science graduates is completed by:

Boston, en Massachusetts.

Sacramento, California

San Jose, in California.

San Francisco, in California.

Pittsburgh, a Pennsylvania.

Madison, not Wisconsin.

Minneapolis, a Minnesota.

Springfield, en Massachusetts.

Salt Lake City, en Utah.

Raleigh, North Carolina.

Worcester, and Massachusetts.

Washington, DC.

Columbus, not Ohio.

Chicago, not Illinois.

Cincinnati, Ohio.

Source: With information from WalletHub