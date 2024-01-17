Western leaders are co-opted by socialism

BUENOS AIRES- The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, stated on Wednesday at the Davos Economic Forum that “the West is in danger” because its leaders have been co-opted by the ideas of socialism, which he blamed for poverty, for promoting the idea that man damages the environment and for “the bloody agenda of abortion.”

“Unfortunately, in recent decades, motivated by some well-considered desires to want to help others and by the desire to belong to a privileged caste, the main leaders of the Western world have abandoned the model of freedom for different versions of what we call collectivism. “Milei said before the forum that brings together political and business leaders from around the world.

Milei, who assumed the presidency of Argentina on December 10, attacked the concept of social justice by maintaining that it does not contribute to the general well-being and is “unfair because the State is financed through taxes and taxes are collected coercively.”

Milei accused the socialist ideology of having caused his country to be trapped “in a downward spiral” causing growing poverty and maintained that he should alert the participants in the international meeting of this.

The Argentine president has proposed carrying out profound reforms in his country to eradicate the strong state intervention in the economy that has prevailed in recent decades – in which Peronism ruled the majority – as well as an adjustment that achieves drastic reduction of the fiscal deficit, which he accuses of being most responsible for the annual inflation of 211%.

Milei rejects “socialism”

At the same time that he attacked socialism, Milei made an emphatic defense of “free enterprise capitalism” considering that it is the architect of the “moment of greatest prosperity” that humanity is experiencing.

But he warned that, despite this, the Western world is in danger, since “sectors of the political and economic establishment, some due to errors in their theoretical framework and others due to ambition for power, are undermining the foundations of libertarianism, opening the doors to socialism”.

This would condemn humanity to poverty, said the leader of the La Libertad Avanza party.

He also pointed out that those who defend this doctrine have replaced the class struggle with other “supposed social conflicts that are equally harmful,” such as “the ridiculous and unnatural fight between man and woman.”

In this regard, he maintained that libertarianism “already establishes equality between the sexes” and then questioned the “agenda of radical feminism,” which he accused of causing “greater intervention by the State to give work to bureaucrats who contributed nothing.” to society, be it in the format of Women’s Ministries and international organizations.”

The leader also criticized the socialists for raising the “conflict” of environmental damage caused by man.

“They maintain that human beings damage the planet and that it must be protected at all costs, even going so far as to advocate for population control mechanisms or the bloody agenda of abortion. These harmful ideas… have managed to co-opt the common sense of the West.”

Economic freedom

Milei then invited Western countries to return to the path of prosperity based on “economic freedom, limited government and unrestricted respect for private property.”

The president ended his speech by addressing the business world to target the State and underline his animosity toward “the caste” of traditional politicians, which he considers to be full of privileges.

“Do not let yourselves be intimidated by the political caste and by the parasites who live off the State. Do not surrender to a political class that only wants to remain in power and maintain its privileges. “You are social benefactors, you are heroes,” said the president, who added that businessmen will find in Argentina an “unconditional ally” from now on.

Source: AP