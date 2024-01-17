Madrid enters the Formula 1 racing calendar

MADRID.- Madrid will be included in the calendar of the Formula 1 multiple sources told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The official announcement will be made next week in the capital of Spain, according to sources familiar with the pact that will bring F1 back to the region of Madrid more than 40 years since the last time he rode a race in the top sports motorsport championship.

The sources spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the plans.

Details were still being finalized regarding the precise year in which Madrid will access the calendar, although press reports mentioned that this is a multi-year agreement starting in 2026.

Barcelona has a contract to host F1 races in the Circuit of Barcelona-Catalonia until 2026.

According to Spanish media, negotiations had been started with the Catalan authorities to reach an agreement that would give Madrid the square of Barcelona on the calendar before the end of the current contract. There was also a more remote possibility of having two careers in Spain in 2026.

The race in Madrid It would be a street circuit located in the capital’s fairgrounds. Details will be revealed next week.

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeidarecently said that “very good news” for the capital will be announced next Tuesday.

Future plans in Madrid:

Isabel Diaz Ayusopresident of the community of Madridnoted on Tuesday that an F1 race will add a lot to the “Madrid brand“and promised that we will do “everything in our power and provide the best facilities so that the project stays and is consolidated, as the best circuit in the world.”

The last F1 race in the region of Madrid It was played in 1981 on the circuit of Jarama. The track of Jerez of the Border in the south of Spain It hosted races between 1986-1990 and also in 1994 and 1997. Barcelona It has been the Spanish headquarters of F1 from 1991 to the present.

The country also hosted the European Grand Prix on a street circuit in Valencia between 2008 and 2012.

Source: AP