A 17-year-old Cuban young man who recently arrived in the United States dies.

A 17-year-old boy who recently arrived in the United States died as a result of a severe infection and his family is asking for help to cover funeral expenses.

The victim, identified as Anthony Velizdied unexpectedly on Monday, January 15 at dawn due to a very large infection, according to the summary of a fundraiser published on the platform GoFundMe.

This infection caused four cardiac arrests, and the fatal outcome, explains the publication, which has a goal of 15,000 dollars and has already raised more than 12,000 thanks to Cubans who have become aware of the case.

Publication in Facebook

“A boy of only 17 years old has just arrived in the land of opportunities, with a long life ahead of him. This event has left his family and friends in a state of shock. His mother, uncle and little brother are devastated,” she emphasizes.

In the images you can see family arriving in the countryapparently benefiting from the parole humanitarian program that President Joe Biden implemented in January of last year.

Anthony and his family recently arrived in the US.

In the last two years, almost half a million Cubans have arrived in the United States in the midst of the immigration crisis on the island.