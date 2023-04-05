The policeman accused of killing an alleged thief was released | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Wednesday April 05, 2023 | 3:00 a.m.

After being detained for four days, yesterday the police officer who was accused of causing the death of the adolescent Santiago Benítez (16) was released on bail, who last Friday attempted to rob a house in the Villa neighborhood with two accomplices Poujade of the provincial capital.

This is Justo Horacio Bareiro (52), who works as deputy chief of the Radioelectric Command One of Posadas and who was benefited from his release yesterday afternoon.

According to what this morning paper learned from sources linked to the investigation, after his investigative hearing on Monday morning, the defense of the cash presented a request for release that was analyzed by the Prosecutor’s Office of Instruction Seven, in charge of the investigation.

After evaluating the preliminary results of the Forensic Medical Corps of the Judiciary with the autopsy and the technical expertise carried out by professionals from the National Gendarmerie (GNA), Bareiro’s version of an accidental shot was corroborated.

Beyond this novelty, the spokespersons remarked that there are still other complementary measures to advance in the case.

accidental shot

As this morning published in its previous editions, the uniformed man ratified in his investigative statement before Judge Miguel Mattos what he maintained from the beginning in the case.

Bareiro narrated before the investigations that at dawn on Friday, March 31, his daughters woke him up because they saw that three unknown young men were trying to jump over the fence of their grandparents’ house.

The house of the in-laws of the cash is located in front of his home, on Calle 47, so at the sudden warning he got out of bed with his service weapon.

In this context, the police officer commented that he hurried to the front of his home, but on the way, he tripped and fell to the ground. And that in doing so, the weapon was activated accidentally.

He then commented that after seeing that the strangers ran in different directions, after going around the block from his house, he ran into the lifeless teenager a few hundred meters from his property.

According to the spokespersons consulted, it was Bareiro himself who alerted his comrades of what had happened.

The autopsy confirmed that the impact received by the adolescent, who had a history of crimes against property, hit his left armpit.

Meanwhile, the alleged accomplices of the deceased have not been located so far.