Why in Mexico it is always advisable to eat a bolillo after a scare

People in Mexico usually ask for a bolillo for the scare (Photo: Getty Images)

In Mexico, one of the most present beliefs among the population is that after a strong emotion it is necessary to eat a rollit is especially recommended to do it after the scare left by a earthquake —regardless of its magnitude— because it will help to overcome the emotion that puts the person on alert, such as when the seismic alarm sounds or some other natural phenomenon occurs.

there really isn’t one Scientific explanation recommend eating a bun after a strong emotion, although it can help the brain relax and focus on chewing and thus emit signals of well-being and tranquility. some people after stressful situations suffer from discomfort in the body such as in the stomach or that their blood pressure drops, so eat a bun can help alleviate these discomforts.

In this way, after a strong emotion, the secretion of adrenaline, which can cause an acceleration in breathing and heart rate. In a fright, an alarm reaction occurs and it is a brain response to an unexpected stimulus such as an earthquake.

This drastic change modifies metabolism and a hormone called corticotropin is released, which stimulates the production of cortisol and other stress hormones in response to physical or mental stress. Other reactions that happen in the body after a fright is that hair stands upwhat we usually know as “goosebumps”, the skin turns pale and sweating increases, the pupils dilate, among others.

Something curious is that the hypothalamus convey the threat to the amygdala, which is responsible for coordinating psychological and physiological reactions, this causes the cerebral cortex to connect memory. In other words, a scare situation is stored in memory and makes on future occasions presents itself in almost the same way.

One of the foods that they recommend eating after a scare is bitter chocolate since it helps to release endorphins which work as an analgesic and produce a feeling of well-being and sometimes even euphoria.

The bolillo consists mainly of calories and carbohydrates. Photo: Getty Images

Despite the belief that a bolillo will help a scare, the truth is that it is better take some antacid to avoid any discomfort linked to the stomach. Well, stomach anxiety is associated with pain, lack of appetite and increased heartburn.

The bolillo is a white bread in Mexico, it is made with wheat and flour, that is to say, it is made up of mainly calories and carbohydrates, in addition to a large amount of sodium, which is why it is considered unhealthy. It is common to eat it mainly in cakes or accompanied by a tamale.

It is still common to have the idea that a strong fright can generate diabetesbut this too it is a myth. No matter how strong the fear may be, it does not cause this disease, since it requires more factors to introduce or develop. This can be thought as blood glucose levels rise, however it does not cause diabetes.

When there is an earthquake or an earthquake, people usually recommend eating a bolillo (Facebook/Edmundo Rivera Pérez)

There are even people who think that drink water after a fright or strong emotion it can harm health, but this has not been proven either. Some specialist recommendations for cases like this it is to perform deep breathing exercises, hydrate yourself, sit still and perform a mental concentration exercise such as counting from one to 100.