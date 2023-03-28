For the third year, Rogelio Ramos as president of Canaco

Juarez City.- For the third year, Rogelio Ramos Guevara protested as president of the Board of Directors of the National Chamber of Commerce (Canaco) in Juárez, it was announced in a statement.

The protest was directed by the municipal president, Cruz Pérez Cúlar, who assured that “I am very happy because we have been developing a very close collaboration with Rogelio Ramos, who also has a very active leadership, we all know it and we see it in many activities that have to do with our city, particularly this time that we have been coinciding, call it the Historic Center, in the project for women that CANACO allowed us to train to start a business, the support of Policia Digno and the mural of Juan Gabriel, among many others collaborations”, highlighted the mayor.

The mayor congratulated and recognized the chamber for its important work for the benefit of the city, noting that apart from promoting trade, it has generated collaboration with the different government bodies and led important projects with the Municipal Administration.

Rogelio González, president of the Chamber, thanked the mayor for his commitment and the members for their confidence in electing him again and continuing with the management and coordination for the benefit of businesses in Juárez.

President Pérez Cuéllar took a protest from the Board of Directors, which was as follows: Rogelio Ramos Guevara as president; Executive Vice President, Gilberto Cueva Pizarro;

CEO Francisco Moreno Villafuerte; as treasurer, Norma Elena Castro Moya and as secretary Daniel Cereceres Rosales.

Members of the chamber attended the protest, Óscar Ibáñez, representative of the governor in Juárez; Ivan Pérez Ruiz, director of Economic Development of the Municipality and members of the private initiative.