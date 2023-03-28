The director and the daughter of the pastor among the victims in Nashville

Details continue to emerge about the killing of six people in a mass shooting Monday at the Covenant School in Nashville.

Of the three 9-year-olds whose lives ended abruptly, one was Hallie Scruggs, the daughter of Chad Scruggs, the pastor of Covenant Presbyterian Church, according to a biography posted online by her former church in Dallas.

The other two were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus and William Kinney.

The three adults killed included Cynthia Peak, 61, a substitute teacher, Mike Hill, 61, a school custodian, and Katherine Koonce, 60, a Covenant principal.

In a post on her website, Dr. Koonce said the school wanted to help students “challenge their thinking and help them learn crucial skills.”

“We are doing more than just educating our students—we are participating in the miracle of their development and watching them become who they are to be,” he wrote.