Former Governor Chris Christie abandons his White House bid

“It has become clear to me that there is no path for me to win the nomination, so tonight I am suspending my campaign for president of the United States,” Christie told supporters at a rally in Windham, New Hampshire.

His withdrawal could boost former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who has gained support in recent weeks against her main rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.who is second behind former US President Donald Trump.

Transmission by “error”

Shortly before the live broadcast began, Christie’s team mistakenly broadcast a private conversation in which the former governor of the state of New Jersey is heard saying that Haley is not prepared to assume the weight of being a candidate.

Christie previously ran in the 2016 Republican primaries, a time in which he tried to establish himself as the main alternative to Trump, who nevertheless won the Republican Party vote and, later, beat Democrat Hillary Clinton in the presidential election. .

The former governor of the state of New Jersey, who announced his candidacy in early June, thus joins others who have already abandoned the presidential race, such as the mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, and former US vice president Mike Pence.

Source: With information from AFP and Europa Press