Former Miami commissioner under investigation for alleged bribery

MIAMI.- Sabina Covo, former Miami commissioner, is under investigation for allegations of “candidate remuneration and bribery,” according to an executive order issued by Governor Ron DeSantis, who moved the case to Broward County after the recusal of the Miami-Dade State Attorney because of his close ties to one of the witnesses.

The document indicates that Katherine Fernández Rundle, Miami-Dade State Attorney, informed Governor DeSantis that former Commissioner Covo is being investigated for bribery allegations.

It also establishes that one of the witnesses in the case is a close collaborator of Fernández Rundle and, to avoid conflicts of interest or any appearance of impropriety, the prosecutor requested that the case be assigned to another state prosecutor.

The governor therefore assigned the case to State Attorney Harold F. Pryor of Broward, who accepted the assignment.

The executive order does not provide further information about the investigation.

Sabina Covo, public relations consultant and journalist, served as commissioner for District 2 for just eight months. In the last November elections, she lost to Damián Pardo.

(email protected)

@menendezpryce