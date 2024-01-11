Former Miami-Dade School Board member Lubby Navarro arrested

MIAMI – Former Miami-Dade County School Board member Lubby Navarro was arrested in connection with an investigation of theft and/or fraud during her tenure as an elected public official.

According to county police records, Navarro, who resigned at the end of December 2022, was arrested on charges of organized fraud of $50,000 or more, organized fraud of $20,000 or less, grand larceny in the third degree and grand larceny in the second degree. .

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools has been informed of the recent arrest of former School Board member Lubby Navarro,” a spokesperson for Miami-Dade County Public Schools said in a written statement.

“As this case is still open, we will not be commenting on this situation. We will fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies as necessary,” he added.

State Attorney Kathleen Fernández Rundle plans to officially announce the details of the investigation and charges applied to the former public official, who resigned from her position in December 2022 before the HB 7001 law came into effect, which prohibits elected public officials from representing interests of third parties.

Navarro represented District 7 in the Miami-Dade school district hierarchy, after being appointed by then-Republican Governor Rick Scott in 2015. She was subsequently elected to the position in 2016.

Navarro began her public service career in 1995 as a legislative assistant to Florida members of Congress.

Additionally, he assumed other duties for Miami Dade County Public Schools and the Board of County Commissioners.