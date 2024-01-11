Trump fraud trial resumes for final arguments

Amid protests outside the courthouse, final arguments are being held in the civil fraud case against Donald Trump, his children and the Trump Organization.

The former president arrived at the Lower Manhattan court in the morning, accompanied by his lawyers. New York State Attorney Letitia James arrived shortly before.

Several protesters were also present outside the court, holding signs calling Trump a dictator.

The state attorney general accuses Trump of inflating the value of his assets in his company’s financial statements for years to get better deals on bank loans and insurance policies.

In a pretrial ruling, Trump was found to have overstated assets in his financial statements.

Lawyers previously indicated that Trump would not give his closing argument, after the judge in the case announced yesterday that he could only do so if he agreed to stick to “relevant” issues and not give a campaign speech or take the opportunity to impeach the judge and your personal.

Attorney James, a Democrat, wants the judge to impose $370 million in fines and ban her from doing business in New York.

Trump says he did nothing wrong, did not lie about his fortune and is a victim of political persecution.