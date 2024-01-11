Port of Miami welcomes Icon of the Seas, the largest cruise ship in the world

MIAMI.- The largest cruise ship in the world, Icon of the Seas, from the Royal Caribbean Group company, arrived this Wednesday, January 10, at the Port of Miami where it will establish its base.

It will not be until next January 27 when Icon of the Seas embarks from the port of Miami on its first official voyage that its lucky passengers will enjoy for seven days through the Caribbean.

The enormous ship has capacity for 7,600 passengers distributed in 2,805 cabins, assisted by 2,350 crew members. She has 40 onboard restaurants, 28 accommodation options, 20 decks, nine jacuzzis, eight neighborhoods, seven pools and six slides.

“Miami-Dade County is excited about the arrival of Icon of the Seas, which will attract cruise passengers from around the world and have a positive impact on our economy,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Digging.

“We are not only celebrating the delivery of the largest cruise ship in the world, but also the most sustainable ship in the Royal Caribbean fleet to date,” said the mayor.

Icon of the Seas is Royal Caribbean’s first Icon-class ship and the first ship with fuel cell technology and powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG). The dual-fuel engines will operate alongside a number of industry-leading energy efficiency initiatives and environmental programs on board, such as the first offshore waste-to-energy plant and shore-based electrical connection.

“The Port’s success is a direct result of its strong partnerships,” said Hydi Webb, Director and CEO of PortMiami.

“I want to thank the entire Royal Caribbean team for their support and for choosing PortMiami as the home of Icon of the Seas.”

By the end of 2024, PortMiami will have the capacity to provide coastal power at five cruise terminals. This system allows these vessels to turn off their main engines while docked in port, reducing air emissions.

In fiscal year 2023, PortMiami welcomed nearly 7.3 million passengers, setting a record for cruise activity, an increase of 6.97% compared to its previous record of 6.8 million passengers recorded in fiscal year 2019, before the pandemic. .

(email protected)

@menendezpryce