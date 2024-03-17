Former soccer player Miguel Guerrero and his income on OnlyFans: There is no month that goes below five figures

He was Vélez’s goalkeeper in the last moments of a career that began in the quarries of Seville and Crdoba. Then came The island of temptations and, since last year, OnlyFans. The professional career of Miguel Guerrero It is full of unexpected turns that end, as happens with more and more people, on the platform for selling explicit content; when last friday Research team did a report on the aforementioned sexual crowdfunding websitehis presence was assured.

Miguel Guerrero’s account has been open for six months. And there are 10,000 people who have subscribed to his channelwho pay money to see the photos and videos that he publishes every day and that he himself makes from an apartment that he rents and uses as a studio. The team led by Gloria Serra has traveled there, in search of answers to understand the rise of OnlyFans.

They offered me 500 euros to have a coffee

As Guerrero has assured, between July 2023 and February 2024 He has pocketed a total of 86,272 euros. There is not a month that falls below five figures, says. Their income comes from the normal subscription, which is 999 euros per monthand what he gets from the interactions he offers to some fans.

The former soccer player brings to the present the anecdote that best exemplifies his second way of entering the platform. A meeting that went beyond the screen. They offered me 500 euros to have a coffee and I spent an hour with that personhe explains, adding that that person I didn’t want anything sexual, who just wanted to meet him and be with him. And that was the only time I’ve had an encounter with a person, she says.

His thing on OnlyFans was little by little. At first I started with very things light. More and more, increasing a little more, a little more, a little more… you are generating that morbidity in people. Until reaching the current point, where, like, increasingly, many other people, he considers the platform a real job opportunity.

