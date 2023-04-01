Formula 1: qualifying change is intended to drastically reform races

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton could do a different qualifying in the future.Bild: AP / Scott Barbour

Formula 1

The course of a race weekend in Formula 1 is usually identical. The first and second free practice sessions are held on Friday, followed by practice number three and qualifying on Saturday, so that the real highlight takes place on Sunday: the main race. There are very special highlights in the racing calendar when there are so-called sprint races.

In a way, a sprint race is a shortened version of a regular race, with riders only completing about a third of the distance. The result of the sprint determines the starting order of the main race, and the first eight places receive additional points. Now, however, there is a change in the room that would change the whole concept.

Formula 1: Two qualifying sessions planned per sprint weekend

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali spoke to Sky about wanting to introduce a second qualifying session at the sprint weekends.

Accordingly, free practice and qualifying would take place on Friday as usual. The qualifying should then not decide on the starting grid for the sprint race, but on the order in the Grand Prix on Sunday. A second qualifying would then take place on Saturday, from which the sequence for the sprint race to be completed later in the day should result.

“Of course the drivers need time to train. Formula 1 has no free practice outside of the Grand Prix weekends. But the people in the stands come here to see power and performance and the more times you give the teams and drivers a chance to show who they are, the better the show.”Domenicali justifies the consideration.

This means that the second free practice session on Saturday, which has no real relevance apart from the data analysis, would be omitted.

Proposal met with goodwill from those responsible for Formula 1

Although the plan has not yet been decided, some Formula 1 managers have already commented positively on the considerations. “We asked for that last year because it would just be a fairer solution and the sprint will be more exciting because you can risk more.”, explained Helmut Marko, head of motorsport at Red Bull, to Sky. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff and Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg would also welcome such a change.

Red Bull motorsport boss Helmut Marko thinks the proposed proposal makes sense. Bild: imago/ motorsport images

The sprints were only introduced in Formula 1 in 2021, last year there were three sprint races on the program, this year there are even six. However, the change will probably not be possible for the first sprint weekend in Azerbaijan at the end of April. The proposal must first be made by the FIA ​​and then go through the sporting directors in the Sporting Advisory Committee (SAC). The Formula 1 Commission must then discuss it before the FIA ​​​​World Council (WMSC) can finally accept the application.